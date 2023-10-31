Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC Trims Position in FTAC Emerald Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EMLDU)

Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC lessened its stake in shares of FTAC Emerald Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EMLDU – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,158 shares during the period. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in FTAC Emerald Acquisition were worth $82,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in FTAC Emerald Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $250,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in FTAC Emerald Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $249,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in FTAC Emerald Acquisition by 7.3% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 19,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in FTAC Emerald Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in FTAC Emerald Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $25,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:EMLDU opened at $10.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.42. FTAC Emerald Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.86 and a 1 year high of $11.80.

FTAC Emerald Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the clean/renewable energy, water sustainability, agricultural technology, shared economy software, and mobility sectors.

