Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Acquires 335,252 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 208.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 495,867 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 335,252 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $20,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Lavaca Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 6.3% during the first quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 6,910 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 1.6% during the second quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,596 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. boosted its holdings in Comcast by 6.9% during the second quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 26,469 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Comcast during the first quarter worth about $70,112,000. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 25.5% during the first quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 25,833 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 5,245 shares during the last quarter. 82.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.88.

Comcast stock opened at $40.45 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $30.04 and a 1-year high of $47.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $30.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.69 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.13%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

