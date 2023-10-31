Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 427,249 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 86,189 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.20% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $17,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,370,000. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1,533.3% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 181,863 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,144,000 after purchasing an additional 170,728 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1,334.6% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 214,410 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,491,000 after buying an additional 199,464 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 1st quarter worth $427,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 91.6% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 184,687 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,255,000 after buying an additional 88,302 shares during the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Stock Performance

Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $29.99 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.51. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.48 and a twelve month high of $43.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 10.29% and a negative net margin of 26.04%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $998.98 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com downgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.63.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

