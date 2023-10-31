Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 120.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 670,589 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 366,475 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $22,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 396.4% in the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 819 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 146.7% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in Intel during the 1st quarter valued at $869,868,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the 1st quarter valued at $14,880,000. Institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.09.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of INTC opened at $35.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.65 and its 200 day moving average is $33.53. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.73 and a fifty-two week high of $40.07.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.57 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently -125.00%.

Insider Activity

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $133,325.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,495 shares in the company, valued at $3,653,291.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

