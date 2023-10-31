Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Free Report) by 141.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 643,403 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 376,513 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.77% of Six Flags Entertainment worth $16,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIX. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 166.4% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. 99.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SIX. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Macquarie decreased their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Six Flags Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.64.

Shares of NYSE:SIX opened at $19.69 on Tuesday. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 12-month low of $18.29 and a 12-month high of $31.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 2.10.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.53). Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 5.83% and a negative return on equity of 9.50%. The company had revenue of $443.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, insider Aimee Williams-Ramey sold 11,630 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total transaction of $284,353.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

