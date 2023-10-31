Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $12.58 Million Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 118.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 163,303 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 88,695 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $12,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $73.88 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.41. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $67.62 and a fifty-two week high of $82.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.48, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.43, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 533.40%. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 20th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 21,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $1,684,086.13. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,972.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,704 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.31, for a total value of $1,811,050.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,813 shares in the company, valued at $3,871,721.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 21,677 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $1,684,086.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,384 shares in the company, valued at $495,972.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 105,501 shares of company stock worth $7,838,332. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.23.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

