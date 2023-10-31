Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $14.11 Million Stock Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 287,186 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,197 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $14,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 126,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,940 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 226,539 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 112,793 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,540,000 after purchasing an additional 11,940 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 53,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,650,000 after buying an additional 5,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 33,520 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after buying an additional 12,060 shares during the last quarter. 79.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SLB stock opened at $56.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $80.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.87 and a 200-day moving average of $53.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $42.73 and a 1-year high of $62.78.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.80% and a net margin of 12.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 34.60%.

In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.32, for a total transaction of $352,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 176,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,913,164.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.32, for a total transaction of $352,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 176,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,913,164.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director La Chevardiere Patrick De sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total value of $28,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,664,065.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 122,466 shares of company stock valued at $7,217,712 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SLB shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Schlumberger from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, July 24th. HSBC dropped their price objective on Schlumberger from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Schlumberger from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Societe Generale assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.36.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

