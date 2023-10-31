Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $15.51 Million Stake in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 398,527 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.24% of DoubleVerify worth $15,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DoubleVerify during the second quarter worth about $40,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 106.1% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of DoubleVerify during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 59.7% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of DoubleVerify during the first quarter worth about $63,000. 97.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DoubleVerify alerts:

DoubleVerify Price Performance

DoubleVerify stock opened at $26.89 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.65. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $20.38 and a one year high of $42.51. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 89.63 and a beta of 1.03.

Insiders Place Their Bets

DoubleVerify ( NYSE:DV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $133.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DoubleVerify news, major shareholder Vii U.S. Holdings L. Providence sold 12,419,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $403,648,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,405,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,313,178,490. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Laura Desmond sold 32,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total transaction of $1,108,603.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 179,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,079,460.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Vii U.S. Holdings L. Providence sold 12,419,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $403,648,440.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,405,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,313,178,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,185,196 shares of company stock worth $818,404,510 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on DoubleVerify in a research report on Friday, August 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Friday, September 15th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on DoubleVerify from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Truist Financial increased their price target on DoubleVerify from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on DoubleVerify from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DoubleVerify has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.13.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify Profile

(Free Report)

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleVerify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleVerify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.