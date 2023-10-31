Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $15.77 Million Stock Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,271 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,040 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $15,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Humana by 102,197.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 13,241,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,920,592,000 after acquiring an additional 13,228,377 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Humana by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,667,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,722,338,000 after acquiring an additional 44,518 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Humana by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,342,938 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,564,703,000 after acquiring an additional 486,893 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Humana by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,708,167 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,776,072,000 after acquiring an additional 25,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Humana by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 2,243,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,088,907,000 after purchasing an additional 96,896 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HUM shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Humana from $615.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Humana from $599.00 to $579.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Stephens upped their price objective on Humana from $555.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Humana from $580.00 to $586.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Humana from $610.00 to $541.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $593.10.

Humana Stock Performance

HUM stock opened at $517.97 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $490.47 and its 200-day moving average is $486.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $64.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.63. Humana Inc. has a twelve month low of $423.29 and a twelve month high of $571.30.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $8.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.88 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $26.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.83 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 3.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $8.67 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 28.3 EPS for the current year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Humana’s payout ratio is presently 13.21%.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Stories

