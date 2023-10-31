Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $16.59 Million Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 486,548 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 126,885 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $16,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CSX. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 1,391.8% during the 1st quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 910 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. 72.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CSX opened at $29.40 on Tuesday. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $27.60 and a 1 year high of $34.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $58.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.61 and a 200-day moving average of $31.61.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. CSX had a return on equity of 31.28% and a net margin of 26.16%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.40%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CSX shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on CSX from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CSX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on CSX in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

