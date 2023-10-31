Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $23.69 Million Stock Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 262,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 16,113 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Consolidated Edison worth $23,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ED. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1,869.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,786,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,777,000 after buying an additional 4,543,146 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 89,231.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,145,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $395,142,000 after buying an additional 4,141,220 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at $318,245,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,128,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $393,495,000 after buying an additional 1,030,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 220,869.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 596,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,934,000 after buying an additional 596,347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on ED shares. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $103.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Barclays lowered their target price on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Consolidated Edison from $85.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Consolidated Edison from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.00.

Shares of ED stock opened at $87.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $88.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $30.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.38. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.46 and a 12-month high of $100.92.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 8.27%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.62%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

