Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 282,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 34,475 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of ONEOK worth $17,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OKE. First Command Bank increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 401.0% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ONEOK during the first quarter worth about $29,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in ONEOK during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in ONEOK by 211.2% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on OKE shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Pickering Energy Partners started coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.09.

ONEOK Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of ONEOK stock opened at $65.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $29.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.86 and its 200 day moving average is $63.79. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.91 and a twelve month high of $71.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 35.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.82%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.48%.

ONEOK Profile

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

Featured Stories

