Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Invests $16.29 Million in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,708,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,285,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CLVT. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Clarivate by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Clarivate by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 98,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 15,785 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Clarivate during the 1st quarter valued at about $191,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Clarivate by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 25,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 8,243 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Clarivate during the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Clarivate alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Clarivate from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, August 25th. Barclays downgraded Clarivate from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Clarivate from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Clarivate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $8.50 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Clarivate from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.22.

Clarivate Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of CLVT opened at $6.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.94. Clarivate Plc has a 52 week low of $6.07 and a 52 week high of $11.99.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. Clarivate had a positive return on equity of 9.65% and a negative net margin of 159.90%. The firm had revenue of $668.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Clarivate Plc will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Clarivate Profile

(Free Report)

Clarivate Plc, an information, analytics, and workflow company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, development, protection, commercialization, and measurement of scientific research, innovations, and brands. The company operates through three segments: Academia and Government, Life Sciences and Healthcare, and Intellectual Property.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clarivate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarivate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.