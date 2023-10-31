Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 64.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 682,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,225,667 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of PPL worth $18,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in PPL by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 350,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,501,000 after acquiring an additional 12,428 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in PPL by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,292,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,480,000 after buying an additional 50,658 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of PPL by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 341,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,779,000 after purchasing an additional 29,496 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of PPL by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 409,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,697,000 after purchasing an additional 4,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of PPL by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 10,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. 73.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PPL alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of PPL from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of PPL from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of PPL from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of PPL in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PPL has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.88.

PPL Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of PPL opened at $24.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.17. PPL Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.20 and a fifty-two week high of $31.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.03). PPL had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 7.75%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

PPL Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.31%.

PPL Profile

(Free Report)

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.5 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.