Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Makes New $18.44 Million Investment in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 151,524 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,439,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,902,967 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,675,130,000 after acquiring an additional 406,429 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,817,653 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,522,127,000 after acquiring an additional 194,412 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 3.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,712,390 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,339,558,000 after acquiring an additional 480,247 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 168.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,978,102 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,072,451,000 after acquiring an additional 6,883,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 0.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,515,717 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $635,060,000 after acquiring an additional 45,030 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DHI opened at $102.13 on Tuesday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $72.04 and a one year high of $132.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 6.97 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.26, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.56.

In other news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 1,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $208,202.17. Following the transaction, the director now owns 470 shares in the company, valued at $59,704.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $148.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 11th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $134.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $139.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.47.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

