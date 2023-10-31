Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Purchases 111,243 Shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report) by 883.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123,832 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,243 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.27% of RLI worth $16,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in RLI by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 13,520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in RLI by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 578 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in RLI by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,462,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its stake in RLI by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 4,038 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in RLI by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,171 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RLI shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on RLI in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on RLI in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Compass Point raised their price target on RLI from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on RLI from $151.00 to $148.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th.

NYSE:RLI opened at $132.94 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.20. The stock has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24 and a beta of 0.41. RLI Corp. has a 52 week low of $123.04 and a 52 week high of $149.65.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $331.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.71 million. RLI had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 20.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RLI Corp. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.25%.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

