Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 327.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,299 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.27% of Kinsale Capital Group worth $23,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KNSL. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 18,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,993,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 153.8% during the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 23.0% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 229,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 83.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on KNSL. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $521.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $450.00 to $434.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $435.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinsale Capital Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.14.

Kinsale Capital Group Trading Down 3.4 %

Kinsale Capital Group stock opened at $331.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $412.44 and a 200-day moving average of $372.16. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a one year low of $250.90 and a one year high of $457.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37 and a beta of 0.88.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.38. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The company had revenue of $377.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinsale Capital Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is 4.79%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.82, for a total value of $1,507,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 307,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,727,827.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert V. Hatcher III sold 195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.02, for a total value of $79,758.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,195.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.82, for a total transaction of $1,507,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 307,117 shares in the company, valued at $115,727,827.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,695 shares of company stock valued at $2,208,939. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

