Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 17.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 206,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,653 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Regency Centers worth $12,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Regency Centers by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,552,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,894,252,000 after purchasing an additional 425,589 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Regency Centers by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,807,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,448,000 after purchasing an additional 660,801 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Regency Centers during the fourth quarter valued at $1,011,208,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Regency Centers by 8.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,923,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,927,000 after purchasing an additional 890,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Regency Centers by 1.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,248,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,450,000 after purchasing an additional 94,674 shares in the last quarter. 90.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regency Centers Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ REG opened at $58.21 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Regency Centers Co. has a 1-year low of $54.72 and a 1-year high of $68.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.20, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Regency Centers ( NASDAQ:REG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.51). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 29.33%. The company had revenue of $314.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Regency Centers Co. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus upgraded Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Regency Centers in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James upgraded Regency Centers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Regency Centers from $79.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total transaction of $59,751.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,244,746.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total value of $59,751.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,749 shares in the company, valued at $1,244,746.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.51, for a total value of $8,313,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 343,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,839,467.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Regency Centers Profile

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

