Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 147,351 Shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 33.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 299,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 147,351 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $21,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Southern Copper during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Southern Copper during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Southern Copper during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Southern Copper during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Southern Copper by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Southern Copper

In related news, Director Sanchez Mejorada Enri Castillo sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.56, for a total transaction of $195,744.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,992. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Southern Copper Price Performance

Shares of SCCO opened at $71.78 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.59. Southern Copper Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.36 and a fifty-two week high of $87.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 4.50.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. Southern Copper had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 35.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Equities analysts predict that Southern Copper Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Copper Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.57%. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is 107.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on SCCO. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a report on Monday, September 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Southern Copper from $52.50 to $55.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.17.

About Southern Copper

(Free Report)

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

