Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 17,497 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 13.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,896 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 17,497 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $24,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the second quarter valued at about $493,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in General Dynamics by 42.7% during the second quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its position in General Dynamics by 5.6% during the second quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 9,650 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in General Dynamics by 96.3% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 572,031 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $123,074,000 after buying an additional 280,603 shares during the period. Finally, Simmons Bank boosted its position in General Dynamics by 7.2% during the second quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 7,003 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on GD shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $243.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $248.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.43.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of GD opened at $238.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.91. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $202.35 and a one year high of $256.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.83.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.17. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The business had revenue of $10.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.26 earnings per share. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics

In other General Dynamics news, SVP Marguerite Amy Gilliland sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.46, for a total transaction of $3,043,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,955,637.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 33,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.96, for a total transaction of $7,575,110.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 778,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,373,852.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marguerite Amy Gilliland sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.46, for a total transaction of $3,043,710.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,955,637.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 53,230 shares of company stock valued at $12,086,716. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Profile

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Articles

