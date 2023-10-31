Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 211 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 184,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $15,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 186.4% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 140.4% in the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ATVI. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.32.

Activision Blizzard Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $94.42 on Tuesday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.94 and a fifty-two week high of $94.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.32.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.