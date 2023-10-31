Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 233,866 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 248,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 233,866 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Eversource Energy worth $17,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shelton Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $587,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 8.2% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 5,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 6.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,512,000 after buying an additional 9,986 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 8.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after buying an additional 2,551 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 629.8% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ES opened at $53.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $18.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $52.21 and a 1 year high of $87.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.70.

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.09. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Eversource Energy’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were given a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 80.12%.

In other Eversource Energy news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total value of $963,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 63,554 shares in the company, valued at $4,083,344.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

ES has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Eversource Energy from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Eversource Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Guggenheim cut Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Eversource Energy from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.83.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

