Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Takes $13.22 Million Position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 39,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,219,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 122.7% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 98 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 85.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hubbell news, CFO William R. Sperry sold 4,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.72, for a total transaction of $1,267,428.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,555,945.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Alyssa R. Flynn sold 2,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.30, for a total transaction of $720,689.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,471 shares in the company, valued at $1,090,935.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO William R. Sperry sold 4,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.72, for a total transaction of $1,267,428.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,773 shares in the company, valued at $16,555,945.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hubbell Trading Up 0.8 %

Hubbell Increases Dividend

Shares of Hubbell stock opened at $283.14 on Tuesday. Hubbell Incorporated has a 1 year low of $219.77 and a 1 year high of $340.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.54, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $308.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $301.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This is an increase from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HUBB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Hubbell from $300.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Hubbell from $287.00 to $318.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Hubbell from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $265.17.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Hubbell

Hubbell Profile

(Free Report)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.