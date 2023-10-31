Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 145,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,000,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 124.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 13,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 7,444 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 6,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 6,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 134.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 9,787 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries Stock Up 3.8 %

NYSE:MHK opened at $79.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.82. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.02 and a fifty-two week high of $130.63.

Insider Activity

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Mohawk Industries had a negative net margin of 4.88% and a positive return on equity of 6.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey S. Lorberbaum sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.22, for a total value of $1,012,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,200 shares in the company, valued at $3,967,824. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $98.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $118.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.13.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

