Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Anchor Capital Advisors LLC

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,434 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 5,964 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $18,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 9,769 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Ellenbecker Investment Group raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 1,790 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,993 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. GHE LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. GHE LLC now owns 24,122 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,444,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 106,106 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $23,949,000 after purchasing an additional 20,664 shares during the period. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Lowe’s Companies

In other news, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total transaction of $1,001,385.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,368,562.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $1,244,286.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,600,676.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total value of $1,001,385.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,594 shares in the company, valued at $10,368,562.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of LOW traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $188.62. The stock had a trading volume of 318,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,782,040. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $178.30 and a 52 week high of $237.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $210.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.32. The company has a market capitalization of $108.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.11.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $4.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 58.56% and a net margin of 6.48%. The company had revenue of $24.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $221.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $256.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.96.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

