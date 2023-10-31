Lucid Group (LCID) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.05). Lucid Group had a negative net margin of 337.97% and a negative return on equity of 64.02%. The business had revenue of $150.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.58 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Lucid Group to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Lucid Group Price Performance

Shares of LCID opened at $4.07 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.45. The company has a quick ratio of 6.11, a current ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Lucid Group has a 1 year low of $3.98 and a 1 year high of $17.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LCID has been the topic of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas downgraded Lucid Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $6.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Lucid Group in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Lucid Group from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Michael Bell sold 46,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total value of $280,877.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,437,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,638,130.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LCID. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,587,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,681,000 after purchasing an additional 10,320,437 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Lucid Group by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,330,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,327,000 after purchasing an additional 10,991,369 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Lucid Group by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,047,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,567,000 after purchasing an additional 4,171,066 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 12.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,968,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,077,000 after buying an additional 1,136,342 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,773,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,575,000 after buying an additional 36,939 shares during the last quarter.

Lucid Group Company Profile

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, engages in electric vehicle technologies business. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California. Lucid Group, Inc operates as a subsidiary of Ayar Third Investment Company.

