Lucid Group (LCID) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.05). Lucid Group had a negative net margin of 337.97% and a negative return on equity of 64.02%. The business had revenue of $150.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.58 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Lucid Group to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Lucid Group Price Performance
Shares of LCID opened at $4.07 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.45. The company has a quick ratio of 6.11, a current ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Lucid Group has a 1 year low of $3.98 and a 1 year high of $17.81.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Lucid Group
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, SVP Michael Bell sold 46,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total value of $280,877.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,437,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,638,130.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LCID. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,587,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,681,000 after purchasing an additional 10,320,437 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Lucid Group by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,330,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,327,000 after purchasing an additional 10,991,369 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Lucid Group by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,047,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,567,000 after purchasing an additional 4,171,066 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 12.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,968,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,077,000 after buying an additional 1,136,342 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,773,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,575,000 after buying an additional 36,939 shares during the last quarter.
Lucid Group Company Profile
Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, engages in electric vehicle technologies business. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California. Lucid Group, Inc operates as a subsidiary of Ayar Third Investment Company.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Lucid Group
- How to Invest in Lithium and Lithium Stocks
- 5 good reasons Intel is a buy-and-hold stock for 2024
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- MarketBeat ‘Stock of the Week’: Uber goes driverless
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Exxon Mobil or Chevron? Which is the better buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Lucid Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucid Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.