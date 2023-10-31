Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $1.72.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LU. CLSA dropped their target price on Lufax from $2.70 to $1.40 in a report on Friday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Lufax from $1.90 to $1.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Bank of America dropped their target price on Lufax from $2.50 to $1.80 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Lufax from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $1.60 to $1.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 24th.

Shares of LU opened at $0.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.82. Lufax has a one year low of $0.87 and a one year high of $3.32.

Lufax (NYSE:LU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 21st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Lufax had a return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 4.69%. Equities research analysts forecast that Lufax will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th were paid a dividend of $0.039 per share. This represents a yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. Lufax’s payout ratio is 46.16%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. acquired a new stake in Lufax in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lufax in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. PDS Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Lufax in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lufax in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Lufax by 1,344.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 5,299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. The company offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. It also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

