Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Downgraded to Sell at Moffett Nathanson

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Moffett Nathanson from a “market perform” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $7.00 target price on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Moffett Nathanson’s target price suggests a potential downside of 25.77% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on LYFT. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lyft in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Lyft from $9.75 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Tigress Financial decreased their target price on shares of Lyft from $60.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Lyft from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Lyft from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.19.

Shares of Lyft stock opened at $9.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.77. Lyft has a 1 year low of $7.85 and a 1 year high of $18.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Lyft had a negative net margin of 30.87% and a negative return on equity of 181.53%. Analysts expect that Lyft will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John David Risher acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.46 per share, for a total transaction of $1,146,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 12,375,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,819,620.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO John David Risher acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.46 per share, for a total transaction of $1,146,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 12,375,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,819,620.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dave Stephenson acquired 8,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.33 per share, for a total transaction of $99,998.58. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 39,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $452,531.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 205,726 shares of company stock valued at $2,247,945 and have sold 43,733 shares valued at $486,348. Corporate insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in Lyft during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lyft during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Lyft by 87.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,801 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Lyft by 87.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,762 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Lyft by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,777 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

