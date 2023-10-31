Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Shares Gap Down to $9.43

Shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.43, but opened at $8.98. Lyft shares last traded at $9.21, with a volume of 2,501,954 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial dropped their target price on shares of Lyft from $60.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Lyft from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Lyft from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Lyft from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Lyft from $9.75 to $11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lyft currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.19.

Lyft Stock Down 0.4 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.41. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.23. Lyft had a negative net margin of 30.87% and a negative return on equity of 181.53%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Equities analysts predict that Lyft, Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Lyft news, Director Prashant Aggarwal purchased 96,900 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.34 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,946.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 971,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,042,921.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Dave Stephenson acquired 8,826 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.33 per share, for a total transaction of $99,998.58. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 39,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $452,531.53. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Prashant Aggarwal acquired 96,900 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.34 per share, with a total value of $1,001,946.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 971,269 shares in the company, valued at $10,042,921.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 205,726 shares of company stock worth $2,247,945 and sold 43,733 shares worth $486,348. Company insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LYFT. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of Lyft during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kennicott Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lyft during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Lyft by 87.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,801 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lyft during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Lyft by 87.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,762 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

Featured Stories

