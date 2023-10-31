Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.77-1.83 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Macerich in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Macerich from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Reduce and an average target price of $11.90.

Get Macerich alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Macerich

Macerich Price Performance

MAC traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.47. 761,286 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,002,841. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.41 and a beta of 2.13. Macerich has a 52-week low of $8.77 and a 52-week high of $14.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.04.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $212.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.97 million. Macerich had a negative net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 3.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Macerich will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Macerich Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. Macerich’s payout ratio is -170.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Macerich

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Macerich in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Macerich by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Macerich in the second quarter valued at about $90,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Macerich in the second quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Macerich in the third quarter valued at about $95,000. 90.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Macerich

(Get Free Report)

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich's portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Macerich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macerich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.