Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) Receives $14.75 Average PT from Analysts

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.75.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MGNI. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Magnite in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Magnite in a research report on Monday, August 21st. TheStreet lowered Magnite from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Magnite from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Magnite from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th.

In other news, CTO David Buonasera sold 5,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total value of $46,709.52. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 207,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,778,170.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CTO David Buonasera sold 5,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total value of $46,709.52. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 207,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,778,170.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Robert F. Spillane sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.05, for a total value of $201,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,424.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,444 shares of company stock valued at $449,210. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MGNI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Magnite by 12.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 333,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,401,000 after acquiring an additional 36,176 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Magnite by 13.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Magnite by 27.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 5,512 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Magnite by 8.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 111,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 8,892 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Magnite by 55.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 69,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 24,725 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

MGNI opened at $6.53 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.55. Magnite has a 12-month low of $5.59 and a 12-month high of $15.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.06). Magnite had a positive return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 38.65%. The firm had revenue of $134.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.56 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Magnite will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties, to manage and monetize their inventory; and provides applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory.

