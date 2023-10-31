Main Street Capital (MAIN) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 2nd. Analysts expect Main Street Capital to post earnings of $1.00 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 75.58% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The company had revenue of $127.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.03 million. On average, analysts expect Main Street Capital to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MAIN opened at $37.96 on Tuesday. Main Street Capital has a twelve month low of $35.41 and a twelve month high of $43.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 20th were issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.47%. This is a positive change from Main Street Capital’s previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 19th. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.66%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Main Street Capital during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Main Street Capital by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Main Street Capital by 3,563.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,243 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Main Street Capital during the 1st quarter worth $132,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in Main Street Capital by 1,835.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,377 shares during the last quarter. 20.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MAIN shares. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Main Street Capital in a report on Monday, August 7th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $46.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.67.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

