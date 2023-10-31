Manitowoc (MTW) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Manitowoc has set its FY23 guidance at $1.10-1.70 EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.50. Manitowoc had a positive return on equity of 12.60% and a negative net margin of 4.80%. The business had revenue of $602.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Manitowoc’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Manitowoc to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MTW opened at $12.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Manitowoc has a 52-week low of $8.69 and a 52-week high of $20.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTW. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Manitowoc by 104.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Manitowoc by 165.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,696 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Manitowoc by 43.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Manitowoc during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Manitowoc by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. 77.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Manitowoc in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Manitowoc from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Manitowoc from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Manitowoc from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Manitowoc from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.88.

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

