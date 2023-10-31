Marblegate Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GATE) Short Interest Down 13.2% in October

Marblegate Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GATE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decrease of 13.2% from the September 30th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GATE. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marblegate Acquisition by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 616,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,072,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marblegate Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $985,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Marblegate Acquisition by 6,590.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,164,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,775 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Marblegate Acquisition by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 46,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 11,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in Marblegate Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $359,000. 10.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marblegate Acquisition Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:GATE opened at $10.41 on Tuesday. Marblegate Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.96 and a fifty-two week high of $11.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.27.

Marblegate Acquisition Company Profile

Marblegate Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Rye, New York.

