Marin Software (MRIN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 2nd. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter. Marin Software had a negative net margin of 118.20% and a negative return on equity of 74.19%. The business had revenue of $4.36 million during the quarter.
Marin Software Stock Performance
NASDAQ MRIN opened at $0.34 on Tuesday. Marin Software has a one year low of $0.33 and a one year high of $1.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.59.
Institutional Trading of Marin Software
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marin Software in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Marin Software
Marin Software Company Profile
Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform, as well as managed services. The company markets and sells its solutions to advertisers directly, and through advertising agencies that use its platform on behalf of their customers.
