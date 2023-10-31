Marin Software (MRIN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 2nd. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter. Marin Software had a negative net margin of 118.20% and a negative return on equity of 74.19%. The business had revenue of $4.36 million during the quarter.

Marin Software Stock Performance

NASDAQ MRIN opened at $0.34 on Tuesday. Marin Software has a one year low of $0.33 and a one year high of $1.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.59.

Institutional Trading of Marin Software

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRIN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Marin Software by 5.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 225,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 11,013 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Marin Software by 14.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 6,542 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marin Software during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Marin Software by 565.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 223,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 190,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marin Software during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marin Software in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Marin Software Company Profile

Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform, as well as managed services. The company markets and sells its solutions to advertisers directly, and through advertising agencies that use its platform on behalf of their customers.

Featured Articles

