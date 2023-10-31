Marinus Pharmaceuticals (MRNS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 7th. Analysts expect Marinus Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.67) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.15. Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 139.10% and a negative net margin of 113.01%. The company had revenue of $6.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 million. On average, analysts expect Marinus Pharmaceuticals to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ MRNS traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $7.14. The stock had a trading volume of 27,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,599. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 7.50 and a current ratio of 7.60. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.46 and a 12-month high of $11.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.34. The stock has a market cap of $361.36 million, a P/E ratio of -47.07 and a beta of 1.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MRNS shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price objective on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marinus Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marinus Pharmaceuticals

In other Marinus Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Steven Pfanstiel sold 2,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.54, for a total value of $26,616.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,684.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Scott Braunstein sold 6,413 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.55, for a total transaction of $61,244.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 160,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,535,563.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven Pfanstiel sold 2,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.54, for a total value of $26,616.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,684.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,757 shares of company stock valued at $131,258. Insiders own 4.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $40,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 1,887.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 4,210 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 1,531.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 6,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

About Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapeutic products for patients suffering from rare genetic epilepsies and other seizure disorders. It offers ZTALMY (ganaxolone), an oral suspension for the treatment of seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

