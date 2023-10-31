Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL) is Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,872 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,653 shares during the period. Markel Group comprises about 1.9% of Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.40% of Markel Group worth $73,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Markel Group by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,771 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,978,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc increased its stake in shares of Markel Group by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 15,184 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,066,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Markel Group by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Markel Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Markel Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Markel Group

In related news, Director Lawrence A. Cunningham bought 25 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,460.00 per share, for a total transaction of $36,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $675,980. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Markel Group news, Director Lawrence A. Cunningham acquired 25 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,460.00 per share, for a total transaction of $36,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,980. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,479.47 per share, for a total transaction of $147,947.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,406,010.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,151 shares of company stock worth $1,698,305 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MKL shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Markel Group from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Markel Group in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,750.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Markel Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Markel Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,616.67.

Shares of Markel Group stock traded up $5.60 on Tuesday, hitting $1,462.86. 2,873 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,773. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,483.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,417.25. Markel Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,182.13 and a 1-year high of $1,560.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $22.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $19.17 by $3.26. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. Markel Group had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 12.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Markel Group Inc. will post 84.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Markel Group

Markel Group Inc, a diverse financial holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

