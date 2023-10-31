Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Sold by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP cut its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,315 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 441 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $4,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 434 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson raised its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 997 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP raised its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,411 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. 93.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Martin Marietta Materials Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MLM traded up $2.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $407.98. 25,406 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 379,536. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $317.25 and a fifty-two week high of $463.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $25.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $425.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $422.96.

Martin Marietta Materials Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.42%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $460.00 to $527.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $493.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $470.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $475.00 to $525.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $469.64.

Insider Activity at Martin Marietta Materials

In related news, VP Craig M. Latorre sold 1,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.68, for a total transaction of $834,869.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,731 shares in the company, valued at $4,200,678.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

