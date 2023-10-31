Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) to Post Q2 2026 Earnings of $0.52 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lifted their Q2 2026 earnings estimates for Marvell Technology in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 30th. Zacks Research analyst A. Bhagat now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.51. The consensus estimate for Marvell Technology’s current full-year earnings is $0.88 per share.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 6.74% and a positive return on equity of 6.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.35.

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $46.83 on Tuesday. Marvell Technology has a one year low of $33.75 and a one year high of $67.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -54.55%.

In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.36, for a total transaction of $1,600,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 869,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,385,154.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.36, for a total transaction of $1,600,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 869,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,385,154.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total value of $111,140.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 134,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,487,335.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 99,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,537,160. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 118,898.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,452,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,313,242,000 after buying an additional 62,400,056 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 13,107.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 32,634,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,950,859,000 after buying an additional 32,387,593 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 123.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,009,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,819,025,000 after buying an additional 23,220,407 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 54,632.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 18,856,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,127,241,000 after buying an additional 18,822,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Capital Management Company LP purchased a new position in Marvell Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $510,085,000. 83.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

