Masimo (MASI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 7th. Analysts expect Masimo to post earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $455.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.27 million. Masimo had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Masimo to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Masimo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MASI traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,896. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.43 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.35. Masimo has a fifty-two week low of $75.22 and a fifty-two week high of $198.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Masimo by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,775,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $695,050,000 after acquiring an additional 71,918 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Masimo by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,730,991 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $251,928,000 after purchasing an additional 27,261 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Masimo by 92.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 856,664 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $111,940,000 after purchasing an additional 410,793 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Masimo by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 726,018 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $133,789,000 after purchasing an additional 22,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Masimo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,154,000. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

MASI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Masimo from $200.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Masimo from $198.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $205.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of Masimo in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.17.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and O3 regional oximetry.

Featured Stories

