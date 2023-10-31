Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Acquired by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,418 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,807 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $30,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 869 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 3,409 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.72, for a total value of $50,165,355.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,179,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,544,697,530.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.72, for a total value of $50,165,355.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,179,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,544,697,530.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 7,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.28, for a total transaction of $2,947,420.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,496,700.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 407,608 shares of company stock worth $161,801,808 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of MA traded up $3.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $375.50. The stock had a trading volume of 225,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,651,616. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $308.60 and a 52 week high of $418.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $400.67 and a 200 day moving average of $390.09. The company has a market cap of $353.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.09.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.18. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.85% and a return on equity of 188.83%. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Monday, October 9th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $488.00 to $472.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $510.00 to $496.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $448.78.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Further Reading

