Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Price Target Cut to $430.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Free Report) had its price target lowered by KeyCorp from $440.00 to $430.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the credit services provider’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Mastercard’s Q1 2024 earnings at $3.20 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $14.42 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MA. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Mastercard from $433.00 to $486.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mastercard in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Mastercard from $440.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Mastercard from $510.00 to $496.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $449.43.

Mastercard Trading Up 2.3 %

NYSE MA opened at $372.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $350.90 billion, a PE ratio of 32.44, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. Mastercard has a 12 month low of $308.60 and a 12 month high of $418.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $400.67 and a 200-day moving average of $390.09.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.83% and a net margin of 44.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard will post 12.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.86%.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, insider Hai Ling sold 3,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total value of $1,379,460.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,577 shares in the company, valued at $7,294,455. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 7,419 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.28, for a total transaction of $2,947,420.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,496,700.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Hai Ling sold 3,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total transaction of $1,379,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,294,455. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 407,608 shares of company stock valued at $161,801,808. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Mastercard

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MA. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Mastercard by 98,203.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 825,436,694 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $324,644,252,000 after buying an additional 824,597,013 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth about $3,308,223,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 111,819.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,983,231 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,080,549,000 after purchasing an additional 5,977,885 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 241.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,791,626 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $507,830,000 after purchasing an additional 3,386,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Mastercard by 900.1% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,903,107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $115,047,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612,838 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

