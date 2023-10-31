McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) is Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 103,286 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. McDonald’s makes up 4.0% of Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $30,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 10.9% in the second quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 10,807 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 12.5% during the first quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 900 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 5.9% during the second quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 1,153 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 46.4% during the second quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 947 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Bancshares Inc. raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.8% during the second quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 4,056 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

McDonald’s Price Performance

McDonald’s stock traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $261.11. 699,053 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,634,913. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $267.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $283.06. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $245.73 and a 12 month high of $299.35.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.19. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.06% and a negative return on equity of 139.57%. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $346.00 to $383.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.72.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total value of $1,151,409.07. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,534 shares in the company, valued at $2,446,519.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,569,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,128,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total transaction of $1,151,409.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,446,519.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,443 shares of company stock worth $6,731,860. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

