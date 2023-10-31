MDB Capital Holdings, LLC’s (NASDAQ:MDBH) Quiet Period To Expire on October 31st

MDB Capital’s (NASDAQ:MDBH – Get Free Report) quiet period will end on Tuesday, October 31st. MDB Capital had issued 1,666,666 shares in its IPO on September 21st. The total size of the offering was $19,999,992 based on an initial share price of $12.00. During MDB Capital’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.
MDB Capital Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:MDBH opened at $10.80 on Tuesday. MDB Capital has a fifty-two week low of $10.15 and a fifty-two week high of $21.67.
MDB Capital Company Profile
