ME Group International plc (LON:MEGP) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 2.97 Per Share

ME Group International plc (LON:MEGP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.97 ($0.04) per share on Thursday, November 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. This is an increase from ME Group International’s previous dividend of $0.60. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

ME Group International Stock Up 0.0 %

MEGP opened at GBX 142.45 ($1.73) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £537.71 million, a PE ratio of 1,294.55 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 153.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 151.85. ME Group International has a fifty-two week low of GBX 88.20 ($1.07) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 171.06 ($2.08).

ME Group International Company Profile

Featured Stories

ME Group International plc operates, sells, and services a range of instant-service equipment in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Ireland, and Asia Pacific. It operates coin-operated automatic photobooths for identification and fun purposes, as well as vending equipment, including digital photo kiosks, laundry machines, business service equipment, amusement machines, and children's rides.

