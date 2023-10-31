ME Group International plc (LON:MEGP) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 2.97 Per Share

Posted by on Oct 31st, 2023

ME Group International plc (LON:MEGPGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.97 ($0.04) per share on Thursday, November 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. This is an increase from ME Group International’s previous dividend of $0.60. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

ME Group International Stock Up 0.0 %

MEGP opened at GBX 142.45 ($1.73) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £537.71 million, a PE ratio of 1,294.55 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 153.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 151.85. ME Group International has a fifty-two week low of GBX 88.20 ($1.07) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 171.06 ($2.08).

ME Group International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ME Group International plc operates, sells, and services a range of instant-service equipment in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Ireland, and Asia Pacific. It operates coin-operated automatic photobooths for identification and fun purposes, as well as vending equipment, including digital photo kiosks, laundry machines, business service equipment, amusement machines, and children's rides.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ME Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ME Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.