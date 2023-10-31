ME Group International plc (LON:MEGP) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 2.97 Per Share

ME Group International plc (LON:MEGP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.97 ($0.04) per share on Thursday, November 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. This is an increase from ME Group International’s previous dividend of $0.60. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
ME Group International Stock Up 0.0 %
MEGP opened at GBX 142.45 ($1.73) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £537.71 million, a PE ratio of 1,294.55 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 153.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 151.85. ME Group International has a fifty-two week low of GBX 88.20 ($1.07) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 171.06 ($2.08).
ME Group International Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ME Group International
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- 5 good reasons Intel is a buy-and-hold stock for 2024
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- MarketBeat ‘Stock of the Week’: Uber goes driverless
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Exxon Mobil or Chevron? Which is the better buy?
Receive News & Ratings for ME Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ME Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.