Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Position Boosted by Atlas Private Wealth Advisors

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 93.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,722 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 2,500.0% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 130 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 189 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.45, for a total value of $193,261.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,255,319. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.45, for a total transaction of $193,261.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,255,319. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $3,258,780.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,052,209.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,145 shares of company stock worth $12,229,164. Corporate insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

META traded down $2.77 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $299.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,983,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,745,475. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $771.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $303.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $283.28. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.09 and a 12 month high of $330.54.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The business had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on META shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. HSBC upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $385.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $335.78.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

