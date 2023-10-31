Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Sold by Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,200 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 311 shares during the quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2,500.0% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 130 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on META shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, forty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $335.78.

In other Meta Platforms news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total value of $3,258,780.17. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,052,209.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total value of $2,459,318.08. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,548,129.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $3,258,780.17. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,052,209.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,145 shares of company stock valued at $12,229,164 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ META opened at $302.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $778.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.21. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.09 and a 52 week high of $330.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $303.80 and a 200-day moving average of $283.28.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The firm had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.07 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

