Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Sold by Pegasus Partners Ltd.

Pegasus Partners Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 11.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,516 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,244,201 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $499,020,000 after acquiring an additional 249,926 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 284.0% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth $813,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 26.9% during the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

META stock traded down $2.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $300.31. 3,663,756 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,728,830. The firm has a market cap of $772.75 billion, a PE ratio of 26.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.09 and a 1-year high of $330.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $303.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $283.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The company had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. Meta Platforms’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. CICC Research initiated coverage on Meta Platforms in a report on Monday, August 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. China Renaissance raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. HSBC upgraded Meta Platforms from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $356.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $335.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total value of $2,459,318.08. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 11,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,548,129.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.45, for a total value of $193,261.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,255,319. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total value of $2,459,318.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,588 shares in the company, valued at $3,548,129.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,145 shares of company stock worth $12,229,164. 14.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

