Methanex (TSE:MX) Upgraded at Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Methanex (TSE:MX – Free Report) (NASDAQ:MEOH) from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Methanex Stock Performance

TSE:MX opened at C$57.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.95. Methanex has a twelve month low of C$46.02 and a twelve month high of C$74.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$57.47 and a 200-day moving average of C$57.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.94.

Get Methanex alerts:

Methanex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.