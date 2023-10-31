Methanex (TSE:MX) Upgraded at Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Methanex (TSE:MX – Free Report) (NASDAQ:MEOH) from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.
Methanex Stock Performance
TSE:MX opened at C$57.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.95. Methanex has a twelve month low of C$46.02 and a twelve month high of C$74.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$57.47 and a 200-day moving average of C$57.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.94.
Methanex Company Profile
