MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, a drop of 13.3% from the September 30th total of 21,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 85,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of MFS High Income Municipal Trust

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 44.6% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 16,500 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 5.1% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 104,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 5,059 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 20.0% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 233,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 38,867 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in MFS High Income Municipal Trust during the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in MFS High Income Municipal Trust during the first quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

Get MFS High Income Municipal Trust alerts:

MFS High Income Municipal Trust Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of CXE opened at $3.02 on Tuesday. MFS High Income Municipal Trust has a 12 month low of $2.95 and a 12 month high of $3.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.22 and its 200-day moving average is $3.40.

MFS High Income Municipal Trust Dividend Announcement

About MFS High Income Municipal Trust

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $0.0125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 17th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%.

(Get Free Report)

MFS High Income Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal bonds and local general obligations of various sectors, such as multifamily, hospitals, care retirement, and investor-owned utilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MFS High Income Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS High Income Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.